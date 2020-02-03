Investigators capture one of the suspects in Red Roof Inn kidnapping

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team captured one of the 12 Most Wanted suspects this afternoon.

She is Grace Alexandra Miller.

Miller was added to the list last week Cheyenne Ashley Anglea, who remains at large.

Both are suspects in the kidnapping and robbery of a man at a Red Roof Inn.

The victim told police that the women, along with two men, forced their way into his room, tied him up and roughed him up.

He says they forced him to reveal details of his financial accounts and then stole his cards.