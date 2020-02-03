Howard Art contest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A student from the Howard School is raising awareness about the problem of littering.

Elma Velasquez used her skills to create a message.

She ended up winning the Hamilton Shines Billboard Art Contest at the high school level.

“I was shocked that I won, because I know, it’s not that I’m doubting myself, but I worked hard for it.”

Elma was selected by a panel of judges, and won the top prize for high schools in the area.

That included public, private and home schooled students.

“I chose littering just because it is a common topic that people choose to ignore. Though a lot of people choose to like brush it off, and ignore the fact that we see trash everywhere. And the streets are dirty.”

Her art work is now displayed on a billboard near the Howard School.

“I hope it helps people, like, as they are walking, it gives them the whole topic in their head, so that they can think throughout the day. If they choose to ignore it, it’s on them.”