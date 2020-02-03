Dalton State Road Runners Running Wild With 21-1 Record

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Since Dalton State restarted their basketball program in 2014, they’ve already been to the NAIA tournament in Kansas City three times. They might make a fourth trip this season. They’re currently ranked in the top ten, and they’re riding a 14 game winning streak.

With a sparkling 21-1 record, Dalton State has already eclipsed their victory total from last year of eighteen.

Said guard Kevon Tucker:”Since the beginning of the season when I met up with all of them, I said we’ve really got a chance. We’re all talented. We’re all dialed in. We’re focused, so I knew this was going to be a special group.”

Said head coach Alex Ireland:”It’s the most humble group I’ve ever coached. It’s the group that gets along better than any group. There’s no ego’s. There’s nobody that thinks they’re the man.”

The Road Runners are ranked sixth in the latest NAIA poll.

Said Ireland:”We’ve really tried to kind of eliminate all of the noise,

and rankings, and win streaks. We don’t ever talk about that.”

Said guard C.J. Perry:”We deserve all of this that’s coming to us. Like we’re humble. We’re 20-1. But it’s still like we’ve got a goal that we’re chasing. We just come in and work hard.”

So what makes the Road Runners so dangerous?

They’re top 20 in the nation in scoring defense, and they have a versatile offense.

Said Tucker:”We all can score. Everybody on the court is a threat. If I’m having a bad night, Randy is going to have a good night. If Randy is having a bad night, CJ can have a good night. So on with AB, DC, Tim, and everybody on the bench. We’re just all togetehr.”

Said Perry:”At the end of the day, we like to have fun. So that’s what it is too. When basketball games come, we get serious. But at the end of the day, we know we’re out here having fun doing what we do. Playing off each other.”

Said Tucker:”This is the first time I’ve ever been on a winning team like this, so it means the world to me, honestly. I would give up all the stats in the world to win the championship and stay in this position.”