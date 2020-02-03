Catoosa Co. Sheriff Warns Residents About Leaving Cars Running While Unlocked

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Thieves continue to target unattended vehicles warming up in the mornings.

A resident lost a truck that way in Catoosa County last week.

About a week ago, a Catoosa County resident on Barton Street started her truck and went inside her home to let it warm up. When she walked back outside, it was gone.

Sheriff Gary Sisk says a lot of these type of crimes depend on the weather.

“I know we haven’t had a bad cold snap, that we’ve had a lot of that going on this year, however it’s still an issue. Criminals can be out early in the morning looking for those vehicles that are running,” said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.

Sheriff Sisk says the concern is mainly for older model vehicles.

“A lot of your newer cars have remote start to where you can still leave the vehicle locked, that’s not necessarily an issue, it’s for those older year models that might not be able to do that, leaving your keys in the vehicle while it’s running in your driveway, thinking that it might be safe, it’s an easy pick for a thief,” said Sheriff Sisk.

He reminds drivers that safety should come first, especially on below freezing mornings.

“Sometimes it’s to defrost that windshield so you can jump right in it and go, but you may have to just take a few minutes and scrape it, or give it a minute to warm up so you can clear that windshield, we definitely want those windshields in the mornings, lot of kids out on the streets waiting for buses and things,” said Sheriff Sisk.

And the Sheriff also reminds everyone it’s always best to lock your car, whether the keys are in it or not.

“That’s always a problem, leaving vehicles unlocked even in your driveways, that’s not a -not a safe thing to do, a number of firearms get put on the street, and that’s how the bad guys get a hold of firearms fairly easily. Definitely any valuables, try to take them in the house, but if you are leaving them, that vehicle needs to be locked,” said Sheriff Sisk.