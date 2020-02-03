2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at university dorm in Texas

Two people were shot dead at the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus on Monday and another was shot and wounded, according to university police. The incident happened at the Pride Rock Residence Hall, university police said in a tweet.

The wounded victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Earlier, police tweeted that they were investigating a crime scene and asked the campus community to shelter in place. The university later posted a notice on its website that the “precautionary shelter in place recommendations” have been lifted, but Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remain blocked off.

Officers had been stationed throughout the campus, located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.