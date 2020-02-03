1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus

One person was killed and five others were wounded when gunfire erupted on an overnight Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco, CBS LA reported. The bus left Los Angeles at 11:45 p.m. Most of the passengers were asleep when they heard shouting and gunshots around 2 a.m.

The passengers sought safety at the back of the bus. The bus driver immediately pulled over to the side of the freeway.

- Advertisement -

Investigators said heroic passengers disarmed the gunman and started helping the wounded. He was later taken into custody by police.

Trending News

The driver continued to the next exit and pulled into a Valero gas station in Lebec, which has been sealed off for the investigation.

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Five others were wounded and taken to hospitals, one of whom was airlifted. Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

Crews work the scene at a Valero gas station near Lebec, California, after a shooting on a Greyhound bus on February 3, 2020. CBS Los Angeles

The suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody. It’s unclear if the gunman was targeting someone, or if the shooting was random. The gunman left the weapon on the bus, CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported.

“I’ve been on 25 years, I’ve never seen this happen,” California Highway Patrol Sergeant Brian Penning said.

The passengers were transferred to another Greyhound bus to resume their journey.

Greyhound identified the bus as traveling on schedule 6848-1 and said in a statement, “We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation.”

A woman working at a fast-food restaurant next door to the gas station told CBS LA she saw a mother and her children get off the bus and they looked “shocked and traumatized.”