Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry and Sunny Monday until Tuesday’s early Rain System Arrives.

Monday is looking warmer and mostly sunny with highs reaching almost to 70 degrees with increasing clouds towards the night.

Heavy to moderate rainfall will be likely early Tuesday morning with lows in the low 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s for Tuesday as rainfall continues and possibly a thunderstorm.

Waking up VERY warm Wednesday morning in the upper 50s to even low 60s as rain and showers sweep through and cloud cover sticks. Wednesday warms up to the mid 60s with thunderstorms possible.

Wet weather and warmer temps will continue through the rest of the week with a break on Friday.

Keep your umbrella on hand!

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is here for awhile! 52 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

