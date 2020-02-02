Red Bank Police Officer Killed While Off-Duty

KODAK, Tenn. (WDEF) — Red Bank Police Officer James “Chip” Smith was shot and killed while off-duty in Sevierville Saturday.

According to officials, Officer Smith and Melissa Smith had been at the Old Tennessee Distilling Co. for two hours. Officials were then called to Winfield Dunn Parkway and found Officer Smith lying on his back with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

During an interview with police, Melissa Smith stated that they were in the car when began to argue. Officer Smith pulled the car into a parking lot. They both got out of the car to continue the argument. That’s when Smith says she went into the car to get the gun and shot Officer Smith.

According to officials, a .38-caliber pistol was recovered from the scene.

Melissa Smith, who works at Memorial Hospital, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a handgun under the influence.

The Red Bank Police Department has issued the following statement about the loss of their fellow officer:

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has also issued a statement:

Sheriff Jim Hammond Offers Statement on Passing of RBPD Officer James “Chip” Smith. For more details, please visit:https://t.co/oxkG9auizU pic.twitter.com/p2F55bMALq — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (@hcsotn) February 2, 2020

Chief Deputy Austin Garret reflects on Officer Smith.

Tragic news last night shocked many in our public safety family. I had breakfast with Chip Smith’s dad yesterday, and we laughed and talked about Chip, including the time he hit a bear on Hwy 27 after working Riverbend years ago. Chip was always helping others. God speed Chip. pic.twitter.com/HgsPvMq4DJ — Chief Deputy Austin Garrett (@CDAustinGarrett) February 2, 2020

Stay with News 12 as more information becomes available.