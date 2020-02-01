Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – February 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry and Sunny for the Next Few Days until Tuesday’s Rain System Arrives.

Cold Sunday morning with lows in the mid 30s as a cold front sweeped in Saturday. Clear, dry, and warm the rest of Sunday with highs in the low 60s… about ten degrees above average.

Monday is looking warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the UPPER 60’s with increasing clouds towards the night. Areas of rain will be possible early Tuesday morning with lows in the low 40s. Wet weather and warmer temps will continue through the rest of the week.

Keep your umbrella on hand!

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is here for awhile! 52 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.