Black Heritage Culture Event

Saturday afternoon’s Black History Culture Number Two event, is a stem from East 9th street’s heritage festival in August of 2019.

The pop up shop gave the kids an idea of who their elders and leaders are in their community, while encouraging them to take pride in their cultural roots.

“We learned about the principles of Kwanzaa today and even though Kwanzaa is communally celebrated December 26th through January the 1st, Kwanzaa can actually be celebrated everyday.”, said Pastor Charlotte Williams East Dale Community United Methodist Church.

If you do enough research, you’ll see that there is a fascinating amount of black history all over the world.

But Joyce Watson, founder of Young Ladies of Power Sisterhood, wants today’s youth have a chance to make history right in their own backyard.

“Chattanooga is a hard place for black history. And what I want the children to take away is we gotta create our history.” says Watson. “We got to create our own history. You know other cities have more than one museum. We can do the same.”

Pastor Williams believes the scenic city historically, has expressed a strong sense of resiliency.

“You had many people that stood up for their beliefs. Chattanooga is a place where culture was exudes., says Pastor Williams. “We weren’t allowed at the water parks, we created our own Lincoln parks. We had hospitals , churches,barbershops and our own community.”, said pastor Williams.

Although February heightens the importance of black men and women of the past, present and future, Pastor Williams says the rich culture of African Americans should be rejoiced year round. “I think that people need to understand that black history shouldn’t just be celebrated in February but it should be celebrated 365 days. There are so many heroes ad sheroes that we have forgotten but they have already left us the blueprint on how we can succeed.”