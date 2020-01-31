Weather Update: Saturday Morning’s Forecast – February 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Few Showers Saturday that dries up for Super Bowl Sunday!



Expect mostly cloudy skies with few showers through the Saturday morning continuing on until the evening. It will be cool – but not cold – with lows around 40. Highs on Saturday are going to be in the low 50s which is right on average for this time of year.

Cold Sunday morning with lows in the mid 30s as a cold front sweeps in Saturday evening. Clear, dry, and warm Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Monday is looking warmer with highs in the mid 60’s with increasing clouds. Areas of rain will be possible Monday night with more wet weather and warmer temps through the middle of next week.

Lots of upcoming showers starting late Monday night into Friday. Keep your umbrella on hand!

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is here for awhile! 52 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

