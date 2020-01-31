Tyner Wins Top 10 Showdown Over Rival Howard 51-47

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) In a battle of top ten teams on Friday night, 6th ranked Tyner celebrated a 51-47 win over 10th ranked Howard. With the win, the Rams stayed perfect in district play this season. The Rams appeared to be in trouble early in the third quarter when star forward Kobe Smith went to the bench with his fourth foul. Jalen Sexton scored for Howard as the third quarter came to a close to put the Hustlin’ Tigers up 42-39 going into the final period. Smith returned in the fourth quarter and added a few key buckets for the Rams. With less than a minute to play, Smith also had a key assist as he found Latavious Conyer underneath for a bucket to make it 49-47 Tyner. Howard then had a couple of key turnovers, and Tyner went on to post the 51-47 win.