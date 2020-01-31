Teachers learning how to make underwater robots at Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Aquarium is encouraging teachers to take a deep dive into STEM education for their students.

Teachers attending workshops today and tomorrow are learning how to design and assemble underwater remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs.

The event organizers are trying to encourage schools to form ROV clubs in elementary and middle schools.

They would then design, build and compete in Marine Advanced Technology Education ROV competitions.

The first competition is already scheduled.

Aquarium Educator Becca Chastain tells us “We’re really excited to be starting this competition because we have a really healthy robotics foundation here in Chattanooga, but what’s really exciting about it is there’s kind of a whole here, where underwater robotics can really thrive, and especially with the Aquarium’s mission, we think it will play hand in hand.”

The first Marine ROV competition in Chattanooga, is April 25th at GPS.