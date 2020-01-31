The story of Scottsboro boat fire victim Yancy Roper

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – We are learning the story of the final victim from the Scottsboro boat fire.

54 year old Yancy Roper was one of the eight people who died in the fire.

He had been staying with his brother on one of the boats at the dock.

A family friend tells us the story of the brothers and gives us a clearer picture of what happened that night.

It seems several of the people living on Dock B were cut off from the shore when the dock was on fire, including the Miles family.

The brothers helped get the women and children, plus a few others onto a boat and pushed it out into the lake.

Then they got onto their boat and pushed it out.

But they say the wind pushed the burning boat at them in the water.

Tommy Jones jumped into the water and eventually made it to shore.

But they say his brother, Yancy swam to the boat with the family on it to try to help them.

He never made it back to shore.

Tommy Jones described to WAAY that all the people living on boats at Dock B as one big family, so is no surprise that they would try to help each other.

He told them he will move back to the dock if they rebuild.

Cassie Humber is a family friend.

She tells us she considers Yancy a hero for trying to save others.

She has set up this GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses for Yancy Roper.