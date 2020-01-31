New Dalton cancer treatment to host open house

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Community members will have a chance to see a new cancer treatment center that opened in Dalton earlier this month. They are hosting an open house.

At the new Hamilton Medical Center’s Peeples Cancer institute, patients can now get what they need all under one roof.

- Advertisement -

“I think it is important to have all the services in one place and we have the latest technology, highly trained staff and physicians in order for the patients to come into one place and to go to the different levels of the building to have all the services they need for their cancer treatment,” said Rita Harris, the oncology service line administrator.

The 64,000 square-foot facility, houses outpatient cancer diagnostic and treatment services

“It shows the dedication to the community. The community has been striving and looking for us to take the lead in cancer care and we are here. We’ve got the building and the resources behind us to provide world class state of the art care,” said Eric Manahan, the medical director for Peeples Cancer Institute.

Related Article: Hamilton Medical Center reports flu case jump in northwest Georgia

It features infusion bays and radiation equipment.

“We were in a very small space before and so the increased space gives patients room. And if they wanted to have a family member with them during their chemo therapy treatment there is room for that. We also have private chemotherapy rooms for those patients who are not feeling well or just need a little privacy with their family. Our radiation technology is the latest and so that brings different technology that we didn’t have before,” Harris said.

Administrators say this will be convenient for patients.

“People need to know we are here. We are in Dalton. We are at Hamilton. Hamilton supports us providing the best technology and services in Dalton in the community, so that people don’t have to drive to other communities to receive treatment,” Harris said.

For people who are interested in touring the new facility, there will be an open house from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, February 1. They are located on Memorial Drive, off Thornton Avenue.