J. Alexander’s Chattanooga Fires employees after social media post

(This story has been updated to include the story from the woman in the video)

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Management of a restaurant at Hamilton Place have fired a pair of workers over a video recording going around on social media.

J. Alexander’s management says they became aware of the video today and quickly terminated both employees involved.

They say the video was recorded on a phone on Wednesday.

It was purportedly taken inside the restaurant.

The video being shared on social media shows a young white woman addressing the camera saying “I f****** hate black people.”

The woman on the video says there is another side to the story.

She tells us someone had just told a racist story and she was repeating it back to the camera.

But the video only captured the one statement which is out of context.

Here is the restaurant’s apology today: