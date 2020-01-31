Free tax preparation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tax season is here.

If you need to get your taxes done, there are some people that will do them for free.

There is assistance through the VITA program.

If your household income was less than 58,000 dollars last year, you can get your taxes prepared for free.

The volunteers are certified tax preparers.

They offer this so people do not have to spend money to have someone else prepare their taxes.

“When they get this refund they are using this to pay rent or buy groceries and so without them having to pay to have their taxes that’s extra money to be spent on utilities and stuff like that,” VITA Regional Program Coordinator Vallee Palmer said.

There are 8 VITA sites in Hamilton County.

For a full list of locations and times log onto the Urban League’s website.