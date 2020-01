Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Dalton State improved to 20-1 on the season as they beat Stillman 89-81 on Thursday evening at Bandy Gym. The 6th ranked Road Runners got the lead to 19 in the second half before settling for the eight point victory. Both teams enjoyed strong bench play. Giovanni Bray came off the bench to lead Stillman with 31 points. Keyon Tucker led Dalton State with 21 points, while Randy Bell led the Road Runners off the bench with 16 points.