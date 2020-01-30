Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry For Awhile, But Some Unsettled Times Are Ahead!

Some lingering clouds, but drier through the morning. Some patchy fog likely early, with lows in the upper 30’s & lower 40’s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Thursday, but dry with highs back in the mid 50’s. Some clouds Thursday night with lows between 40-42.

Cloudy with areas of showers possible again later Friday with highs near 50. Some passing showers may linger into Saturday with lots of clouds and highs struggling to hit 50.

Sunday looks great, with more sunshine and much nicer with highs back in the upper 50’s. Monday is looking warmer with highs around 60 and some late showers. Much of next week be unsettled as we start out the month of February.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is here for awhile! 51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

