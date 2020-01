ROCKWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – An East Tennessee resident used more than a surveillance camera to stop her truck from being stolen.

1057News reports it happened on Thursday in Rockwood.

When a man drove off in her truck, the owner got into another vehicle and followed him.

The police report says when they got to a corner, she pulled a gun and held it on the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.