Mocs Softball Picked to Win Southern Conference

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Coming off the program’s 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team has been predicted to win the 2020 Southern Conference title, as voted on by league head coaches. The league office announced the awards Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga earned 35 points including five first-place votes to end up as the conference favorites. UNCG (28) and ETSU (22) each picked up one first-place vote to trail the Mocs. Mercer (22) tied ETSU for third place in the overall standings while Samford (20), Furman (10) and Western Carolina (10) rounded out the table.

UTC finished 37-17, 11-7 SoCon last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament after capturing its 14th Southern Conference Tournament title. The Mocs were selected to the Oxford Regional, hosted by Ole Miss.

In addition to claiming the top spot in the standings, seniors Aly Walker and Celie Hudson earned Preseason Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, respectively. It marks consecutive years in which Walker was named the preseason POTY. Hudson finished as the SoCon Pitcher of the Year in 2019.

Both Walker (OF) and Hudson (P) landed on the Preseason First Team and were joined by sophomore Emily Coltharp (INF) and junior Allison Swinford (P). Coltharp was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year following last season while Swinford earned All-SoCon Second Team laurels.

Redshirt senior Emma Sturdivant (INF) and senior Hayleigh Weissenbach (OF) collected enough votes to be placed on the Preseason Second Team. Each are coming off All-SoCon seasons in 2019 with Sturdivant taking first team honors and Weissenbach second team.

Chattanooga opens the season at home next weekend, February 8-9, with a three-game series against in-state foe Austin Peay. Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s finale are slated for 1 p.m. starts.

Additional season and team previews will be released next week leading up to the 2020 season opener.

Preseason Poll

Team (First-Place Votes) Points

Chattanooga (5) 35 UNCG (1) 28 ETSU (1) 22

Mercer 22

Samford 20 Furman 10

Western Carolina 10

Preseason Player of the Year

Aly Walker, Chattanooga, Sr., OF

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Celie Hudson, Chattanooga, Sr.

Preseason First-Team All-SoCon

P Celie Hudson, Chattanooga, Sr.

P Allison Swinford, Chattanooga, Jr.

C Delaney Cumbie, UNCG, So.

IF Nikki Grupp, ETSU, Sr.

IF Danielle Castleberry, Mercer, R-Jr.

IF Jasmine Palmer, UNCG, R-Sr.

IF Emily Coltharp, Chattanooga, So.

OF Kelly Warren, ETSU, Jr.

OF Micayla Rood, Mercer, Jr.

OF Aly Walker, Chattanooga, Sr.

DP Kayleigh Willis, UNCG, Sr.

Preseason Second-Team All-SoCon

P Bailey Pattison, Mercer, So.

P Kinsey Liscio, Western Carolina, Sr.

C Kelsey Brown, ETSU, R-So.

C Tori Ash, Mercer, So.

C Kathryn Jackson, Samford, Sr.

IF Julia Fritz, ETSU, Jr.

IF Merritt Cahoon, Samford, So.

IF Whitney Hinton, Samford, Sr.

IF Emma Sturdivant, Chattanooga, R-Sr.

OF Allie Jones, Mercer, Jr.

OF Jordan Gontram, UNCG, R-Jr.

OF Makenna Matthijs, UNCG, Jr.

OF Hayleigh Weissenbach, Chattanooga, Sr.

DP Abby Walsh, Mercer, Sr.