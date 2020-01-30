Lady Vols Beat Vanderbilt 78-69 For Sixth Straight SEC Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rennia Davis scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the No. 22 Tennessee women shook off Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter for a 78-69 win. The Lady Vols have won six straight conference games. Tennessee outscored Vanderbilt 16-8 in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to take a double-digit lead for good and led by 14 after Kasiyahna Kushkituah’s basket with two minutes left. Koi Love led Vanderbilt with 16 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)