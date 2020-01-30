Flu illnesses beginning to close area school systems

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It has been a bad week for the flu in Tennessee.

More than a dozen systems in East Tennessee alone have closed down, including Knox County.

Now the bug has hit Grundy and Marion Counties, too.

Grundy shut down Thursday and Friday while Marion is closing Friday and Monday.

Boyd Buchanan is also closing on Friday. (see our list here)

School systems often close around weekends to give students more time to heal and crews more time to dis-infect buses and classrooms.

Today the World Health Organization declared the Novel Coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.

But Tennessee officials say we should be more worried about the regular flu here now.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported this week that eight children have died in the state this year from the flu. Five of those cases are in the Eastern region.

The UT Medical Center says there are more flu cases this year than last.

Of course, Tennessee isn’t alone.

The last CDC report on Flu-like illnesses report the entire southeast and the southwest is now in the High activity zone.