The Do’s and Dont’s of Eye Lash Extensions.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) -Eye lash extensions, a new trend that gives you longer and fuller looking lashes without the need for mascara.

This new beauty hack can shorten your morning makeup routine but can also come with some serious risks, that’s if you don’t properly take care of them.

“With lashes you can come in and you know, in 90 minutes to two hours later, you’re a new person,”says Owner of the Lash Market, Jessica West.

Going to a licensed Aesthetician is one of the key ingredients in getting safe and healthy extensions.

“You want to make sure that you are going to someone who has been trained but, you want it to be done well enough to where it maintains the health of your own lashes and that you are able to retain lashes,”says West.

Where the extensions are placed on your eye can ultimately determine the health and look of your lashes.

“It’s really important that they aren’t touching the lid because you have these glands that keep your own lashes healthy,”says West.

If the extensions are too close to the lid of your eye it can cause irritation or infection.

This can cause Blepharitis, but what is that exactly?

“Your eyelids they start to swell up. They get super irritated and if it actually gets too bad it can cause blindness in the eyes,”says Licensed Aesthetician, Shaquan Bush.

Lash mites can also be a danger to women with eyelash extensions.

“So, if someone else had extensions or even if they didn’t and had lash mites and they touch you or anything like that, you can get it too,”says Bush.

But when you leave the salon, it’s up to you to keep your lashes clean and eyes safe.

“If you wear makeup, get oil free makeup wipes. Make sure you clean them off. If you wear eye shadow, make sure you clean your eyelashes off. Eyeliner, make sure you clean your lashes off every time your wearing it,”says Bush.

Lash Extensions can add to your natural beauty but they can also be a bit pricey and require a lot of upkeep.

If you don’t want to keep up with that every day lash extension maintenance but, still want those longer and fuller looking lashes, you can pick up a bottle of lash serum.

This serum allows your lashes to grow and stay healthy much longer.

Another option is glue on false lashes.