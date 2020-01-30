Crossroads Treatment Center Helps End Opioid Addictions

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are a major problem in the Tri-State area and across the country.

One local treatment center is helping people who’ve become addicted.

Forty one people died from opioid related causes in Hamilton County.

That 2018 statistic comes from Crossroads Program Director Valarie McClure.

Crossroads mission is to reduce and eliminate those numbers.

“We use Methadone as the medication. I mean what that does is just help people who have a dependence on opiates it reduces the cravings and withdrawals,” said Valarie McClure, Program Director for Crossroads.

Scott Wheeler is a social worker in the mental health field. He also has M.S.

When his mother passed away in 2007, he took extra medication to deal with the emotional pain.

“And then I wound up becoming an addict, something that I had helped, mill– many other people from being, and, this place literally has saved my life, because I was on death’s door on several times, I shouldn’t be here,” Scott Wheeler, Crossroads patient.

It’s not just the medications the patients receive here that helps wean them off of opioids, but the counseling they receive that helps them see themselves differently on their road to recovery.

“Some people – they are abusing drugs and then they come here and then they wean off the drug with methadone and then they go without the methadone,” said Wheeler.

But some others, like Scott Wheeler, were on the meds to control pain.

“I get to where I can’t walk and get up out of the bed and, but with methadone it helps me with my pain, even though they don’t treat pain here, it helps with my pain, but also I’m not having to take the Percocets and the Fentanyl patches and stuff the doctors was giving me,” said Wheeler.

Senior Counselor Kim Cohen says the counseling aspect of treatment is crucial to recovery.

“Because, someone doesn’t get to where they are overnight, so you cannot get back to where you want to be, usually alone, because there’s a lot of negative messages folks are sending themselves like, ‘I don’t deserve it, I’m not worthy, I’ve messed up so many times’,” said Kim Cohen, Senior Counselor, for Crossroads.

“I think it could happen to anybody, I just didn’t think it would happen to me,” said Wheeler.