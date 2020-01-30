Crews recover boat in fatal Jackson County Park and Marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WDEF) — Crews recover a boat they believe will help in the investigation into the fatal Scottsboro fire. This comes as volunteers help those who were impacted by this tragedy.

Red Cross volunteers are going door to door after the fatal boat fire at Jackson County Park and Marina.

“This was a tragic event a lot of people are going to need some help after this,” said Khris Anderson, with the American Red Cross.

“We are here to help whomever from the victims that are here to the immediate first responders also to anyone in this community. This whole park has been affected by this they may not have been on that dock, but they are all very much involved,” said Marguerite Adams, with the American Red Cross.

As this is going on, investigators are closer to figuring out what caused the fire that killed eight people early Monday morning.

They recovered the boat they think is important.

“Their job is to try to determine the origin of the fire and due to some things that they have found in their investigation they believe this boat is interest in determining that,” said Paul Smith, the Jackson County EMA Director.

There is still a long ways to go.

“The next step is to continue on with cleanup and containing the environmental impact and make sure we try to return the lake to the condition it was before,” Smith said.

The Red Cross volunteers say what some people witnessed was traumatic.

“So a lot of them are not ready to talk. Not at all and we tell them we are here when you are ready and that is all you can say and they just don’t have words to tell you what they are going through,” Adams said.

Investigators say it will take weeks to clear all the boats and debris.