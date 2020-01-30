Congratulations to Hamilton County’s three teachers of the year

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County has chosen their teachers of the year for each level of schools in the district.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson visited each in class on Thursday to give them the good news.

- Advertisement -

Emily McDonald wins Teacher of the Year for high schools.

She is a math teacher at Red Bank, who won our Golden Apple Award in November.

She wants her students to understand math as it relates to their life and uses technology in her class to promote creativity and exploration.– Hamilton Co. School System

“In my classroom, I strive to foster a culture where students understand the application of mathematics in their everyday lives,” said McDonald. “My Pre-Calculus students have participated in the UTC Mathematics Poster Competition for the past two years. The event prompts students to create and present their work and learn more about STEM fields.”

______________

David Jackson wins the award for the middle school years.

He is a seventh-grade teacher at Brown Middle School.

The academic performance of the students in his class is in the top 10 percent of classes at Brown Middle to score Level 5 for two or more consecutive years. In 2018-2019, his classes scored Level 5 in both math and science. More than 90 percent of Jackson’s students have met their expected annual growth for the past two years.– Hamilton Co. School System

“My goal is for every student to be actively engaged in asking and answering questions, and debating in class,” said Jackson.

____________

Michelle Bailey is the Teacher of Year for the elementary grades.

She is a mulitage teacher at Thrasher Elementary.

The multiage approach has kindergarten and first-grade children working and learning together in the same classroom setting. She understands there is not a single recipe for a successful classroom for all children.– Hamilton County School System

“I develop strong relationships with the children and families in my classroom and use a variety of methods to get to know my children,” said Bailey. “I take the time to eat lunch with my students, interact with them on the playground, and greet each of them with a smile to welcome each child to a new learning day.”