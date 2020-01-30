Bradley Central’s Turner Jackson Voted Into the TSSAA Hall of Fame

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The high school legacy for the family of Bradley Central athletic director Turner Jackson is pretty impressive.

Jackson’s wife, daughter, and sister-in-law all have their basketball jerseys retired at Bradley Central.

And now the legacy continues to grow for Jackson himself.

He’s about to enter his fourth Hall of Fame.

Jackson was voted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame this week. He’s already in the National Wrestling, Greater Chattanooga Sports, and UTC Halls of Fame. Jackson has been at Bradley Central 41 years, primarily coaching wrestling and then serving as the school’s AD.

However, he was kind of nervous when the call came in for the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Said Jackson: “You know, when the athletic director gets a call from the TSSAA, it’s usually you’ve done something wrong. And my first response was, ‘We didn’t do it.’ And Heather said, ‘No, this is good news.’ To me, it’s very humbling to even be considered to be on that team. Sorta like being on the All-Star team and you get to wear the jersey but you’re really not one of the best players on that team. That’s really how I feel because there’s so many great people that have been in the TSSAA Hall of Fame so I’m really humbled to be a part of anything like that.”