More airlines suspend flights to China on virus fears

Airlines around the world are canceling or suspending flights to China amid the growing coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in demand for travel to the country. Among the airlines scaling back or canceling flights are United Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways and Delta Airlines.

By Thursday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 170 people, all of them in China. More than 7,700 others have been infected in more than a dozen countries, including six confirmed cases in the United States. More than 100 people in the U.S. were being tested for the disease across 26 states earlier this week.

- Advertisement -

As demand for travel drops to China because of the outbreak, airlines including United, Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia have said they are cutting back on flights.

Trending News

On Thursday, United said it would extend its suspended flights to China through March 28, cutting to just four daily departures its typical 12 daily departures from the U.S. to mainland China. United had earlier said the flight cutbacks would end on February 8.

British Airways said Wednesday it is immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to China amid a virus outbreak.

In the U.S., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a complete ban on travel to and from China is among the options the Trump administration is considering as it tries to address the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

195 Americans being tested in U.S. after being evacuated from China

French flagship carrier Air France announced Thursday it was suspending all normal scheduled flights to and from mainland China in a bid to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus. There were five confirmed cases of the virus in France as of Thursday.

Delta on Wednesday said it would temporarily reduce its weekly flights between the U.S. and China because of “significantly reduced customer demand.” Its flights will be cut from 42 weekly flights to 21 weekly flights, it said.

China has cut off access to the central city of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak, and 16 other cities to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further. Hong Kong airlines are cutting the number of their flights to the mainland by about half through the end of March in response to government virus-control efforts.

The first Americans evacuated on a U.S. government flight from the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak were likely facing at least a couple more days of isolation at a military base in Southern California, as the U.S. government planned more evacuation flights in the coming days. The first evacuees cleared initial health checks in China and then again during a stopover in Alaska on the way to the California base.

List of flight cancellations

Below are additional airlines that have cancelled or suspended flights: