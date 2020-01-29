Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Clouds Ahead, But Not Much In The Way Of Rain!

Expect increasing clouds through the morning. Most areas will wake up with lows in the upper 30’s & low 40’s.

Lots of clouds Wednesday afternoon, with only a few spotty showers moving in from the Southwest and highs around 50, give or take a degree. Any showers will be light in nature and low in accumulation.

Overnight: Lingering clouds Wednesday night with any spotty showers diminishing with lows in the upper 30’s. Some fog may be forming late.

Thursday:Partly to mostly cloudy and dry most of the day, with highs in the low 50’s.

Cloudy with areas of showers possible again later Friday with highs near 50. After a few Saturday morning showers, most of the weekend is looking pretty good with drier weather and highs through Sunday in the 50’s. Monday looking warmer with highs in the low 60’s.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is here for awhile! 51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

