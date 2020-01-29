Walker County plans to repave 36 miles of road

WALKER COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – If you live in or near walker county, Georgia you can expect a much smoother ride when you drive into town.

That’s because, Walker County is planning to repave over 30 miles of roads within the next few months.

But it didn’t come without a cost.

“The TSPOLST was voted one by the citizens back in November of 2017. It’s is a one percent addition to the sales tax. So, with that those funds are marked for road improvements,” says Shannon Whitfield, Commissioner of Walker County.

Walker County Commissioner says he believes communities are judged off their road conditions, so he is glad that 75 percent of the residents voted in favor of the TSPOLST.

Whitfield says the roads have been in bad condition for many years and he’s excited to see the positive effect it has on the community.

“It just makes a positive impact on people visiting our community. Makes it much safer for all of our citizens and visitors to be able to drive on roads that are in good condition,”says Whitfield.

The county has several roads already on their mind that they plan to repave.

Chattanooga Valley Road, is one of the many roads Walker County plans to repave this year.

They chose this road due to it being frequently traveled by visitors.

They plan to start the repaving process in March and hope to end around August of this year.

The list of roads includes: Old Bethel Road, Hog Jowl Road, Chattanooga Valley Road, E Armuchee Road, Long Hollow Road, and parts of Ringgold Road and Happy Valley Rd.

The commissioner says they had very specific reasons for choosing these roads.

“We look at the condition of the roads and also look at the amount of traffic for the roads and also we looked at roads in and around our schools systems,” says Whitfield