Two women put on Most Wanted List after robbery & kidnapping case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County authorities have added two women to their 12 Most Wanted list.

The Fugitive Division says Grace Miler and Cheyenne Anglea are wanted for especially aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident last week at a Red Roof Inn.

A man says the women, along with two other men, came to his motel room and robbed him.

He says Anglea pulled a gun on him and hit him on the head.

He says the two women questioned him about his bank accounts and home security system while he was tied up to a chair in the room.

If you see either woman, please contact your local law enforcement agency.