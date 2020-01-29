Plans would turn old YMCA building into a social club

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A historic building in Chattanooga’s southside is getting new life.

The former YMCA on Mitchell Avenue will become a social club with a restaurant, hotel rooms and event space.

The building has been vacant for years, but it is surrounded by development.

The Spanish-style building is near the Main and Market intersection, just behind a series of restaurants.

The multi-million dollar makeover is expected to be completed late this year.

Plans for the social club include a fitness area, a new pool, a lounge, a rooftop terrace and other amenities.

The building is 91 years old.