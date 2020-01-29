Northwest Georgia Magistrate charged with theft

JASPER, Georgia (WDEF) – A Chief Magistrate in northwest Georgia has been arrested this evening.

Judge Allen Wigington has been charged with multiple counts of Theft and Violation of Oath of Office.

The investigation involved the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI and the District Attorney’s Office.

It began with a review of financial records back in December.

Investigators say the Chief Magistrate took money from a nonprofit organization for which he served as Treasurer to pay personal debts.

They believe he then took money from the Magistrate’s office to pay back the nonprofit.

The investigators search Wiginton’s office on Wednesday afternoon and collected more evidence. He turned himself in to the Pickens County jail around 7:30 PM.