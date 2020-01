ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – A plant in north Georgia was evacuated this afternoon after a reported explosion.

It happened at the Nissin Brake plant in Rock Spring.

But plant officials say it was just an exhaust fan that caught on fire and there was no explosion.

The fire was on the roof so you could see smoke coming from the top of the building.

However, it was quickly put out and employees returned to work.

No one was hurt in the fire.