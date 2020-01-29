Mom To Mom – Make Waking Your Kids A Positive Experience

Here are some tips on how to make waking up early a positive experience. Moms, are you having a hard time getting your kids up in the morning? It can be super frustrating, and yelling at them can just set a bad tone for everyone for the rest of the day. We’ve got some great tips to help it go a little bit easier for you. So if your kids usually are pretty cranky and wake up in a bad mood, finding a more gentle and subtle way to wake them up is a lot better than pushing and shove them. So maybe try a little backscratching, brushing their hair a little bit or just gently saying, “I love you. Good morning.” That helps as opposed to flipping on the light and saying, “Get up.”

Now, if your kids are more of like a heavy sleeper, try putting on some of their favorite music in the mornings. Everyone should have a morning routine, whether it’s three to five steps, brushing your teeth, laying out your clothes the night before, making your bed, grabbing breakfast, whatever it is, getting them on a set routine just makes the steps go easier and easier every morning. Maybe try doing things the night before, like setting out the clothes, making the school lunches, whatever you can do to make waking up in the morning less stressful. Getting your kids on a morning routine, using a more positive voice to help wake them up, and of course, doing things the night before will absolutely help ease that stress every single morning.

