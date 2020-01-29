Matt Ryan Gets Career High 28 Points to Lead UTC Over Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Matt Ryan scored a career-high 28 points, Rod Johnson and Ramon Vila added 18 apiece and Chattanooga beat Samford 92-84. Josh Sharkey scored a career-high 35 points and had seven assists to lead Samford, which has lost seven straight games. Robert Allen scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds, and Brandon Austin added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

