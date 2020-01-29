Governor Ivey in a sling after dog mishap

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) — The latest health scare for Alabama’s Governor came much closer to home.

Just last month, Governor Kay Ivey announced that she was free of lung cancer.

But for the next few days, we’ll see her in an arm sling.

She announced today that the First Dog is the culprit.

It seems like Missy tripped up the Governor at the Mansion last night and she hit her shoulder.

Governor Ivey says the injury won’t slow her down.

But…”most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine.”