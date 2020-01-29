Carolyn Jackson Going Into TSSAA Hall of Fame

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The TSSAA announced their new Hall of Fame class Wednesday, and two local coaches were voted in.

Bradley Central athletic director Turner Jackson, and former Brainerd girls coach Carolyn Jackson. They’ll be inducted in April.

We caught up with Carolyn Wednesday afternoon in the building she called home for five decades.

When your high school gym bears your last name, that’s quite an achievement. But Carolyn Jackson admits going into the TSSAA Hall of Fame is pretty cool as well.

Said Jackson:”I got a call on yesterday from the TSSAA headquarters stating that I was being inducted. I kind of paused because I couldn’t believe it. Me? (chuckles)

Jackson understands you never make a Hall of Fame without some help along the way.

Said Jackson:”You know there are so many other people that had this opportunity to be inducted that has gone before me and has probably paved the way for me as well. Take people like Catherine Neely. One of my mentors. Grace Keith. Robert High. All of those people. I looked up to them.”

Jackson coached both volleyball and basketball at Brainerd.

She won a state basketball title in 1984, and she accumulated 985 career basketball victories.

Said Jackson:”Well what stands out to me is the young ladies I have coached that I’m very proud of them. Many of them have gone on to be doctors, nurses, and educators.”

Now Jackson is a coach turned referee as she calls volleyball matches.

Said Jackson:”When I was coaching I was kind of one that walked the sidelines giving the ref a hard time. Now that I’m doing it, and the same thing is happening to me. You know I kind of chuckle it off. I have a great respect for any referee. Whether it’s kick ball. Hand ball or whatever ball. Great respect.”