Amanda Foster died trying to save family in boat fire

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – We’re learning more tonight about the victims of the deadly boat fire on Monday at the Jackson County Park boat fire.

The coroner officially identified them all today.

One victim was Amanda Foster from Mississippi.

Friends tell media outlets in Huntsville that Foster was visiting a friend at the dock that night.

Her sister says that during the fire, she had gotten onto the Miles family boat to try to save the children.

She perished in the attempt.

We told you how five of the children in the Miles family and their mother all died on the boat where they were living.

Only their father survived.

As for Amanda Foster, she leaves behind four children of her own.

Here is a GoFundMe campaign for the education of her son.