Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Near Average Highs This Week, With Possible Mid-Week Showers.

Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be chilly and frosty this morning with lows in the upper 20’s & low 30’s.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool for Tuesday with highs in the low 50’s. Some more clouds and not as cold Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30’s.

Lots of clouds Wednesday, with a few scattered showers moving in from the West and highs in the upper 40’s to around 50. Mostly cloudy but mainly dry Thursday with highs around 50.

Cloudy with areas of rain possible again later Friday with highs near 52. Right now, the weekend is looking pretty good with drier weather and highs through Sunday in the 50’s.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is back! 51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

