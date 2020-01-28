Update on Jackson County Marina Fire

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Officials updated the investigations into the deadly boat fire at the Jackson County Park Marina on Monday.

They say the number of fatalities remains at eight, and they are “cautiously confident” that it will remain there.

- Advertisement -

They still are not releasing names of the victims yet and are still removing vessels from the scene.

On Tuesday, crews began the process of recovering a 45 foot boat out in the lake. Officials consider it both a navigational and environmental hazard.

There are two separate investigations into what happened.

The US Coast Guard is working with the NTSB.

And the Alabama State Fire Marshal is working with the ATF to figure how how it started.

When the boats are removed, they are being taken to a secure location to be saved as evidence.

State and Federal officials are also monitoring the lake for environmental contamination.

Access is still being limited on land and in the water to the site.