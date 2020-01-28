Third Chattahooligans theft suspect arrested

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A third suspect has been charged in stealing the Chattahooligans trailer with their tailgating supplies inside.

William Johns faces three theft charges and altering an ID number.

Chattanooga Police investigators say he is also charged with other trailer thefts.

Police also recovered some items taken from the CFC.

They had previously charged Aaron Chippoletti and Erika Mays in the Chattahooligans theft.

Investigators believe that Johns stole the trailer and then that Chippoletti and Mays sold it and some of the contents on Facebook Marketplace.

The buyer turned them in after discovering the trailer was stolen.