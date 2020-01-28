River City wants community input on how to improve the Riverfront.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – River City Company is holding what they call a “visionary workshop” about the Chattanooga riverfront.

They want your input on how the riverfront can improve and what should come between the Tennessee River and fourth street.

Officials say the riverfront has made great improvements throughout the years but they want to know what’s next?

“Were taking a re-look at the riverfront. River City has never left the riverfront in any way but I think it’s time for the community to come back together and say ‘We have done a lot of great things. We have made a lot of great moves, but what’s next?'”says Amy Donahue, Communications Director for River City Company.

Children are welcome to come with families and free parking is available in the three lots closest to the aquarium.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 tomorrow evening at the Tennessee Aquarium.