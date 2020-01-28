Ringgold Police Chief resigns over under-funding

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Ringgold’s Chief of police Dan Bilbrey surpised residents last night after resigning at a city council meeting.

Bilbrey told the council that his department has been under-funded and short on equipment for years.

- Advertisement -

With fellow officers standing at the back of the room, Bilbrey accused the council of not addressing the problems.

“Your officer’s also see the lack of staffing , the lack of needed supervision on the street. The demands have increased department wide and officers feel serious officers safety concerns related to the staffing shortages.”

The council did apologize to the officers that were standing in the back of the room.

Bilbrey has been chief of the Ringgold police department for the last 10 years.