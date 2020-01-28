Rental electric scooters coming to another temporary halt in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga City Council Members agreed to extend the moratorium on rental electric scooters.

They approved the first reading of the ordinance Tuesday night.

The temporary ban is only on rentals that are provided through companies like Bird and Lime.

It does not apply to personal use e-scooters.

The city was under a six month ban, but since that moratorium will be expiring they decided to take up the issue again.

Some council members said that extending the moratorium gives them more time to figure out how they want to regulate them and if they want them at all.

“I just don’t want to see our city fall victim to something that we’re not ready for, number one or number two, has not been fully vetted and has not a plan that’s good for Chattanooga. I think we owe that to everyone,” Chattanooga City Council Member Darrin Ledford said.

The moratorium is for an indefinite amount of time.

A final reading of the ordinance is on next Tuesday’s agenda.