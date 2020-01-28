Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

Miami — A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, CBS Miami reported.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties. The quake was centered about 6 miles beneath the surface of the water.

The National Weather Service initially issued a tsunami threat for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, but called off the alert around 4 p.m. ET. There was concern there could be tsunami waves reaching about 1 to 3 feet above the tide level.

The quake was so powerful some Miami residents felt their buildings shake.

“I was sitting at my desk in Aventura, I felt motion similar to feeling light-headed,” a resident who asked to remain anonymous told CBS Miami. “It didn’t stop and my coworker asked if the building was moving.”

A CBS Miami chopper flew over buildings as hundreds of people were apparently evacuating into the streets.

Miami-Dade police have confirmed officers responded to the Datran Center in Dadeland just after 2:30 p.m. to investigate reports of the building shaking. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The Stephen P. Clark building in downtown Miami has also been closed as a precaution, police said. They said some buildings in the Brickell area were evacuated but there were no reported injuries and there are no road closures.