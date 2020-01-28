Petition seeks to save the CSAS building as an historic landmark

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A petition has surfaced to protect a Hamilton County school by making it a historic landmark.

People who created the petition say CSAS is facing a possible threat.

Under some of the proposed restructuring actions recommended by MGT, the current CSAS site could be sold and the students relocated to another facility.

The school district is having facilities meetings at various locations across the district.

Superintendent Bryan Johnson says he welcomes people to voice their opinions through those meetings or through petitions.

“We are very early in this process and so there will be a lot of conversations around what transpires this is a process where we want as much feedback as possible. And so all of that feedback is welcomed and apart of this process.”

CSAS is the third school to occupy the building.

It was the site of the original City High school in Chattanooga and later became Riverside High (where actor Samuel L. Jackson attended).

The petition points out that the National Register of Historic Places doesn’t provide much protection for the property. That’s why they are seeking the additional protection of an historic landmark.

“We all know the value of the 3rd Street site to developers, UTC, and Erlanger, and we want to protect this beautiful building we have called home for over 30 years.”

You can read and sign the petition at change.org.