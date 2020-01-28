Number One Bearettes and Number One Cleveland Get Rivalry Victories

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) It was a rare treat for the Cleveland-Bradley Central rivalry on Tuesday night. Two number one ranked teams were in action. The top ranked Bearettes and the top ranked Blue Raider boys team. The Bradley Central girls rallied to beat Cleveland 53-41. The Bearettes were down one going to the fourth quarter before they out-scored the Lady Raiders 19-6 in the final period. Anna Walker led Bradley Central with 16, while Kara Williams had a game high 17 points for Cleveland. In the boys game, the Blue Raiders beat Bradley Central 63-49. Cleveland’s Jacobi Wood had a game high 24 points.