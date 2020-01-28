Gordmans Coming to Marion County

KIMBALL, Tenn. (WDEF) — Marion County is getting a new apparel and home decor store, and they’re hiring.

Gordmans will open 15 stores throughout Tennessee on March 31.

They will replace Goody’s and Peebles at those locations.

The retailer will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 4 at its Kimball location on Kimball Crossing Drive.

Gordmans is hiring a variety of full-time, part-time, and temporary positions.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online before the event at gordmans.com/careers.

Walk-ins are still welcome.